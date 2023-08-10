Revolt’s RV400 sales launched on Flipkart

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and promote eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Revolt Motors has announced its strategic collaboration with Flipkart for the launch of sales of the RV400 EV motorcycle on the Flipkart e-commerce platform. Customers can now buy the RV400 on Flipkart directly.

Leveraging Flipkart’s robust e-commerce platform, Revolt Motors aims to reach a broader customer base, making its electric motorcycle easily accessible across India and beyond. The RV400 EV motorcycle will be available for purchase on Flipkart with special benefits, including exclusive offers and fast delivery.

Revolt Motors will be using its logistics network to deliver the electric motorcycle to customers in remote areas, expanding its presence throughout India.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of Rattan Enterprise, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to partner with Flipkart for the sales of Revolt Motors on its platform. This collaboration allows us to reach a vast audience of environmentally conscious consumers and offer them a truly transformative electric motorcycle.”

She added, “With Flipkart’s expertise and reach, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive the sustainable mobility revolution in India and beyond.”