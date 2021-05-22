Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

The final production version of BMW CE04 looks like it has landed straight from a sci-fi movie. Here is what all to expect from this cool-looking electric scooter.

Remember the striking-looking BMW Definition CE04 electric scooter concept that was showcased in November last year? Now, the good news is that the production version of the same has been snapped testing very recently. Want to hear something even better? The final production model bears heavy resemblance to the concept model and hence, the electric scooter looks cool and seems like it has landed straight out of a sci-fi movie. Upfront, you can see a large apron along with a V-shaped sleek-looking LED headlamp taking the center stage. The scooter intelligently hides its battery pack and an electric motor under the seat. The rear gets a tyre hugger that holds the registration number plate and also, the turn indicators.

If you take a closer look, the BMW electric scooter can be seen with two different positions to place your legs, just like what you must have seen on the Suzuki Burgman Street that is on sale in India. Now, here comes one of the most interesting bits. The BMW electric scooter is fitted with a massive 10.25-inch TFT coloured instrument cluster and the same should display information in plenty. Moreover, the system should support smartphone Bluetooth connectivity to offer better convenience to the rider.

The German manufacturer hasn’t revealed any specifications of the scooter yet. However, looking at the positioning of the product, one can expect a top speed in excess of 100 kmph from this EV. Now, it is just a matter of time before BMW launches its electric scooter in the global markets. India launch of the same is highly unlikely as of now due to multiple factors and the nascent stage of charging infrastructure here along with high pricing are a couple of them. Stay tuned for more and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, let us know your thoughts on the design of this electric scooter!

