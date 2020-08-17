Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

In terms of features, Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter gets regenerative braking along with eABS and a SOC indicator that shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining. Here is all that you need to know!

By:Published: August 17, 2020 3:57 PM

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated startup Pure EV has just announced the launch of ETrance+ electric scooter. The said model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 56,999 (ex-showroom). Pure EV says that it is on the course of expanding its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of 2 lakh EVs along with a battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh in comparison with the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh respectively. All this will be achieved at a new plant that will be spread across an area of 2 lakh sq. ft. and the company intends to commission the same during 2021. The latest Pure EV electric scooter comes with 1.25 KWH portable battery, all thanks to which you get a range of 65 km per single full charge. Pure EV has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research setup based out of IIT Hyderabad campus.

Speaking on the development, Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of PuREnergy said that on the eve of Independence Day, Pure EV is proud to announce the launch of this entry-level scooter giving the Indian People freedom from monthly fuel expenses. He also said that in this Covid-19 pandemic scenario, thrust on personal mobility has increased significantly and people are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices. Vadera also stated that ‘ETrance+’ gets a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian road conditions and gets some interesting features like regenerative braking, eABS and a SOC indicator shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining.

Further, Nishanth Dongari said that Pure EV intends to emerge as one of the pioneers in India in shifting the customers’ preference towards new generations Lithium battery-powered electric scooters. Pure EV is also in the process of getting the high-speed variant of this model certified by December 2020 that will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69,999 with 90 kilometers on-road range with the top speed of 55 kmph.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices