Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

In terms of features, Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter gets regenerative braking along with eABS and a SOC indicator that shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining. Here is all that you need to know!

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated startup Pure EV has just announced the launch of ETrance+ electric scooter. The said model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 56,999 (ex-showroom). Pure EV says that it is on the course of expanding its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of 2 lakh EVs along with a battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh in comparison with the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh respectively. All this will be achieved at a new plant that will be spread across an area of 2 lakh sq. ft. and the company intends to commission the same during 2021. The latest Pure EV electric scooter comes with 1.25 KWH portable battery, all thanks to which you get a range of 65 km per single full charge. Pure EV has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research setup based out of IIT Hyderabad campus.

Speaking on the development, Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of PuREnergy said that on the eve of Independence Day, Pure EV is proud to announce the launch of this entry-level scooter giving the Indian People freedom from monthly fuel expenses. He also said that in this Covid-19 pandemic scenario, thrust on personal mobility has increased significantly and people are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices. Vadera also stated that ‘ETrance+’ gets a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian road conditions and gets some interesting features like regenerative braking, eABS and a SOC indicator shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining.

Further, Nishanth Dongari said that Pure EV intends to emerge as one of the pioneers in India in shifting the customers’ preference towards new generations Lithium battery-powered electric scooters. Pure EV is also in the process of getting the high-speed variant of this model certified by December 2020 that will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 69,999 with 90 kilometers on-road range with the top speed of 55 kmph.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.