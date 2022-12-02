Mercedes Benz EQB launched in India at Rs 74.50 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the first 3-row electric vehicle in India and offers a WLTP-rated range of 423 km.

Mercedes-Benz has launched its third electric vehicle for India, the EQB at a price of Rs. 74.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The EQB is currently the most-affordable Mercedes-Benz EV positioned below the EQC and the EQS electric sedan.

Mercedes Benz EQB: Design and interior

The Mercedes Benz EQB shares the same architecture as the GLB retaining the basic design silhouette but it does have a few elements to set it apart. It also gets a 7-seat layout. The EQB gets reprofiled front and rear bumpers, a tweaked design for the headlights and a light bar running the width of the car, both at the front and rear. The EV rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets 5 bodypaint options – Rose Gold, Black, White, Grey and Silver.

The EQB’s cabin will remind you of the GLA and GLB but this one gets gold details around its turbine-shaped AC vents. Features on the Mercedes-Benz EQB include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and electrically-adjustable front seats.

Mercedes Benz EQB: Battery, power and range

Mercedes-Benz has offered the EQB 350 in India that churns 292hp and 520Nm of torque. Internationally, it also gets a lower EXB 300 variant that belts about 228hp and 390Nm of torque. The EQB 350 draws power from a 66.5kWh battery pack that claims to offer a WLTP-rated range of up to 423km. The EV gets an all-wheel drive system where power is sent to all four wheels via dual electric motors, one on each axle allowing the EQB to sprint from 0-100kmph in a claimed 8 seconds with the top speed controlled at 160kph.

Mercedes-Benz is offering an 8-year warranty on the battery pack and claims that the EQB can be charged from 10-100% in 6 hours 25 minutes using an 11kW AC charger and 10-80% in just 32 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger.

The Mercedes Benz EQB EV will be offered in a single variant that has an ex-showroom price of Rs 74.5 lakh and the GLB will be offered in three variants, called the GLB 200 (Rs 63.8 lakh), GLB 220 D (Rs 66.8 lakh), GLB 220D 4M (Rs 69.8 lakh) ex-showroom.