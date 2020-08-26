Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

The all-electric Honda CB125R will share most of its cycle parts with its present-day ICE powered counterpart. Here is what all to expect from this electric neo-retro bike and by when you might see it in the market.

The world is moving towards the direction of all-electric mobility and hence, the future holds numerous electric vehicles in store. Very recently, Honda CB125R electric bike patent images have leaked on the web, hinting towards the development of an all-electric neo-retro classic bike. In most certainty, the bike will be based on the same platform as the ICE powered CB125R. The body panels also look identical and the wheels, tyres and the suspension set up are also shared with the petrol-powered CB125R. Expect some significant changes to the chassis and frame in order to accommodate an electric motor and battery pack. Using an existing platform will help in cost saving and also, lend some of the fine characteristics of the CB125R to its all-electric avatar.

When it comes to the specifications of the electric Honda CB125R, well, the figures are a complete mystery at the moment. However, keeping in kind the growing competitiveness in the said segment, expect the company to offer an impressive range and top speed with the electric bike. Moreover, as two bikes share the same platform, the company must be aiming for the same level of performance offered by the petrol avatar. Considering the fact that Honda has already done a lot of work on the development of the electric powertrain of the electric PCX scooter, the electric Honda CB125R can turn out to be one cost-effective option for the company.

The market launch of the all-electric Honda CB125R doesn’t look quite near and we are expecting a global debut, not before 2022. More interesting details expected to be revealed as we get closer to that. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

How many of you would like to see the all-electric Honda CB125R here in India? Also, what is your price expectation?

Image source: Visordown

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.