Chinese EV maker BYD launches e-MPV for B2B sector in India

With a focus on safety and efficiency, e6 is easy and convenient to charge, as it supports both AC and DC fast charging. The DC fast charging technology can support a charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes.

By:November 3, 2021 10:04 AM
byd e6 electric mpv

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD on Monday announced the launch of a new premium pure electric MPV christened e6, which will be available for the Indian B2B segment. The e6 would be available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai at an ex-showroom price of `29.60 lakh inclusive of a 7kW charger for the B2B market. BYD India is currently setting up its dealer network across these locations.

Shrirang Joshi, sales head of electric passenger vehicle of BYD India said: “Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market. We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall.”

BYD India was established in March 2007 in Chennai and has two factories with a cumulative investment of over $150 million. With local partners, the Indian branch has successfully piloted pure e-buses in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, and other cities. At present, BYD has a large market share of e-buses commercially operating in India.

With a focus on safety and efficiency, e6 is easy and convenient to charge, as it supports both AC and DC fast charging. The DC fast charging technology can support a charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. Designed for a smooth and comfortable ride, e6 comes with a large boot space of 580 L, which is the largest in the Indian MPV category.

The vehicle comes equipped with a MacPherson strut front suspension and a rear multilink suspension chassis, which offers a pleasant ride as well as maximum toughness, making it an ideal option for Indian roads.

Ketsu Zhang, executive director of BYD India said: “We believe this could be a perfect and a strategically time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customers’ expectations and I’m confident that e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this.”

