Volvo XC40 Recharge to be assembled in India: Launch next month

The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India. This compact luxury electric SUV will be launched next month and it will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, etc.

Volvo Car India is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle in the country. The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in the Indian market next month, i.e. in July 2022. Moreover, Volvo will be the first luxury brand to offer a locally assembled EV in India. This compact luxury electric SUV will be assembled at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge was unveiled in India in March 2021. Pre-bookings for the same commenced in June last year. In terms of design, it looks pretty similar to its ICE counterpart and is also built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 408 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm of torque.

This Swedish electric SUV features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of around 400 km on a single charge and can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with a 150kW DC fast charger. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in India next month while the deliveries are scheduled to commence in October 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said “We are committed to grow in the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030. Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction.”

He further added, “Our current range of internal combustion engine cars are already being rolled out from Hosakote plant to the exacting safety and quality global benchmarks that Volvo is known for.” Having launched the XC40 Recharge next month, Volvo Car India aims to introduce a new all-electric model every year. Globally the company has announced that by 2030 Volvo will produce only electric cars.

