Volvo EX90’s smart dash offers only the needed information

Volvo has introduced a new smart dash with its upcoming EX90 electric SUV that offers only the information needed and nothing else with a large screen on the dash and a smaller one behind the steering wheel.

Modern cars have become more complicated in a bit to make the safer. Too much technology and information can cause more distraction than intended, and at times, this leads to the device breaking down even. This becomes a problem when transitioning between manual, assisted, and autonomous driving modes.

In a bid to solve such an issue, Volvo has introduced a new smart dash with its upcoming EX90 electric SUV that offers only the information needed and nothing else. The Volvo EX90 electric SUV will have a large centre screen to offer quick access to navigation, media, and phone, as well as controls and other common actions.

Depending on whether you’re parked or driving, or on a phone call, a special contextual bar will suggest the actions that make the most sense for the specific situation you’re in.

For more driving-focused information like directions, speed, and range, there’s a second, smaller screen behind the steering wheel. This is also where the car contextualises the change from one mode to another, making sure you know what to expect from the car – and what the car expects from you.

By combining the car’s exterior and interior sensing with software and the car’s central computing power, Volvo has gained an understanding of the driver and the world around. The purpose is that the car should be able to read each situation and provide drivers with contextual information based on that input.

Volvo has done this with the help of a 360-degree view of the car’s surroundings, allowing the car to react to things around it proactively, even when the assisted driving mode is inactive.

In the assisted driving mode, the car will continuously let the driver know what it’s currently seeing, and what information it’s acting on. Beyond providing steering support and helping maintain a consistent speed, the mode assists while changing lanes.

The Volvo EX90 will be hardware-ready for autonomous driving in the future, and the contextual user interface is designed to make the transition between the different driving modes as predictable and smooth as possible.