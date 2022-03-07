Volkswagen Virtus world premiere tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 8, 2022. Here is what you can expect from this upcoming Honda City, Skoda Slavia-rival!

Volkswagen India is gearing up to introduce its new mid-size sedan in the Indian market, coined as Volkswagen Virtus. It will replace the ageing Vento in the company’s India line-up. The world premiere of the all-new Volkswagen Virtus will take place in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 8, 2022. Here is what you can expect from this upcoming Honda City, Skoda Slavia-rival!

The new Volkswagen Virtus will be the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun. Moreover, the Virtus will share its platform and mechanicals with the Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform. This is the same platform that also underpins the Skoda Kushaq/Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Talking about powertrain choices, the Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Hindi Review:

This engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In a nutshell, the Virtus will be to Slavia what Taigun is to the Kushaq. Volkswagen India is also expected to offer loads of creature comfort and safety features in the Virtus. Upon launch, the new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Also Read: Top 5 Electric Cars sold in India in 2021: Nexon EV leads the race

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.