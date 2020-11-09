uber launches pin dispatch feature at delhi airport to reduce wait time to almost zero

Starting today, when riders request an UberGo at IGI International airport, they’ll receive a unique 6-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone

Uber today launched its PIN-Dispatch feature at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which will give riders a one-time PIN on requesting a trip, with the objective of reducing wait times. Uber initially launched PIN-Dispatch at Bengaluru and Hyderabad Airports and states that the system has resulted in an 80 percent reduction of wait times and improved traffic flow at dedicated pickup areas.

Starting today, when riders request an UberGo at IGI International airport, they’ll receive a unique six-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone, reducing waiting times to almost zero. The rider will be required to provide the PIN to the driver, who will input the one-time numeric code into the app, commencing the ride. The riders will also receive the driver and vehicle details for additional verification checks.

After receiving positive feedback from riders across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we’re confident that the new feature will help shorten rider wait times, reduce traffic congestion and also facilitate physical distancing in the new normal, Ratul Ghosh, Head of Rider Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said.

Uber’s new mobility solutions aim to serve high-volume, high-density venues like Delhi Airport by ensuring that the riders get access to the first vehicle at the waiting zone, and hence reducing wait times.

The booking process is similar to as it has been for booking an Uber trip.

o Request an UberGo trip to receive a 6-digit personal identification number (PIN).

o Walk to the Uber pickup zone, and join the line.

o Share your unique PIN with the first available driver.

o Verify vehicle and driver details before you get into the vehicle.

