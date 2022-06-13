Toyota Hyryder SUV leaked online: Global debut on July 1, 2022

The all-new Toyota Hyryder SUV has been leaked online ahead of its global debut scheduled for July 1, 2022. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

Toyota is gearing up to introduce its all-new mid-size SUV in the Indian market. This Japanese carmaker has internally codenamed it ‘D22’ while the SUV’s official nameplate will be ‘Hyryder’. It is being developed in collaboration with India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki. Ahead of its global debut, the all-new Toyota Hyryder has leaked online, revealing its front fascia and some more interesting details.

Image: TeamBHP

The first-ever undisguised image of the Toyota Hyryder has been leaked from an ongoing TVC shoot. While it was even earlier believed to wear the Hyryder badge, the same is now officially confirmed. However, what’s interesting is that it also gets an Urban Cruiser prefix. In terms of design, the SUV gets a massive front fascia that’s reminiscent of some Lexus models.

The grille gets a thin strip of chrome, just like the facelifted Glanza, and it is flanked by LED DRLs. Its headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper. This mid-size SUV’s side or rear profile hasn’t been snapped but it is likely to get multi-spoke alloy wheels and body cladding all around with skid plates at the front and rear. It is expected to be pretty feature-rich too.

Image: 91Wheels

Toyota Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 103 bhp a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and AT. It is also likely to get a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol motor, paired with an eCVT that might offer a first-in-segment AWD as well. The new Toyota Hyryder will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

