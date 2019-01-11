Top 5 upcoming SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: From Mahindra XUV300 to Tata Harrier and MG Hector

The new year is only a few days in and the word is that a long list of cars will be launched within 2019. We've reported on the hatchbacks and sedans launching this year but the interest in SUVs is beyond the two in India. And hence, here's what 2019 has in store. While the likes of Tata Motors and Mahindra will be launching all new products, Kia Motors and MG Motor will both their it debut in India with brand new SUVs as well. If you've waited for the new year to buy a new SUV, this list might just help.

Tata Harrier

A much talked about SUV, Tata Harrier will be one of the biggest launches the year will see. The drumroll for the Harrier has been building since February 2018 when it was unveiled first as a concept. Based on a Land Rover derived platform, the Harrier will come powered by a 140 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine with two-wheel-drive and a Land Rover derived terrain response system. Expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier will compete with Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. Launch: 23 January

Nissan Kicks

A plausible rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the newly unveiled Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks is expected to be priced at about Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kicks will feature the same engine options as Renault Captur - a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 106 hp and the 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 110 hp diesel will get a 6-speed manual and the petrol unit will get a 5-speed unit. Launch: 22 January

MG Hector

The new MG Hector will utilize a 1.6 Litre petrol unit and a Fiat-sourced 2.0 Litre diesel unit which is also seen in the SUVs such as Tata Harrier. When launched the MG’s first SUV is expected to have a price tag ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, and will be a direct competition to the already established rivals such as Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. Launch: Q2 2019

Kia SP

Being from the same family, the SP will be based around a modified version of the Hyundai Creta platform. Although in line with KIA’s premium positioning, it is likely that the KIA will be more feature-rich. We expect the KIA SP to employ a 1.6-litre diesel engine and be priced largely similar to the Creta between Rs 9-15 lakh (ex-showroom). Expected launch: April-May 2019

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli which is on sale in several international markets. Mahindra XUV300 will be powered by a 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company has revealed that an automatic transmission will not be on offer, at least for now. Launch: February 2019