Top 10 best-selling cars in August 2022. Here is the list of best-selling hatchbacks and sedans in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

August has passed and carmakers are continuing to post positive growth year-on-year. Maruti Suzuki remains the leader in Indian car sales thanks to a few fresh car launches such as the Brezza and the Baleno, helping the carmaker keep its stronghold in sales.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 best-selling cars in August 2022, along with their sales figures last month and compare them with last August to see their YoY growth.

The first three places are taken up by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Wagon R, and the Alto, having sold 18,418 units, 18,398 units, and 14,388 units respectively. All three Maruti Suzuki cars posted positive YoY growth of 18 per cent, 91 per cent, and 9 per cent respectively. What is interesting in the top three is that the Baleno managed to outsell the Wagon R, which lead the leadership board for a long time.

The fourth and fifth positions are also by Maruti Suzuki, with the Dzire sedan and the Swift hatchback, having sold 11,868 units and 11,275 units respectively. The Dzire managed to post an impressive 108 per cent YoY growth while the Swift saw a 10 per cent decline in sales.

In sixth is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which saw 9,274 units sold in August 2022. Compared to August 2021, Hyundai saw 16 per cent YoY growth as the carmaker sold 8,023 units last August.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Hyundai i20 take up the seventh and eighth places. Maruti Suzuki sold 7,774 units of the S-Presso in August, registering 8 per cent YoY growth, while 7,558 units of the Hyundai i20 were sold last month, registering a marginal 3 per cent growth.

The ninth and tenth spots in the list of the top 10 best-selling cars in August 2022 are taken by Tata Motors with the Tiago hatchback, which saw 7,209 units being sold, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which registered a five-digit growth.