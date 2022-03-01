Tata Altroz automatic teased ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming automatic variant of the Altroz premium hatchback ahead of its launch. Upon arrival, it will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, etc.

Tata Altroz is now finally getting an automatic transmission after two years of its official launch. Tata Motors has teased the much-awaited automatic variant of the Altroz premium hatchback on the company’s official social media handles, celebrating National Science Day. Upon arrival, it will lock horns with the automatic variants of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, etc. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming Tata Altroz automatic variant.

Just to recap, Tata Altroz is the first premium hatchback from the house of this Bombay-based Indian carmaker. It was launched in January 2020 with petrol & diesel engine options, followed by the introduction of a turbo petrol motor in January last year. However, one thing was missing in this premium hatchback till date and that’s the option of an automatic transmission. Now, the company is finally bringing it.

However, whether it will be offered with the naturally-aspirated petrol engine or the turbo petrol motor, remains a question mark. Also, the type of automatic gearbox hasn’t been announced yet. While the Nexon petrol gets an AMT, the Altroz petrol is expected to get a DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The Tata Altroz DCT might be offered in the top-spec petrol trims only. Apart from the introduction of an automatic transmission, the other bits are expected to remain unchanged.

Currently, the Tata Altroz is offered with three engine options. The first one is a 86 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It also gets a 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that develops 88 hp. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Tata Altroz is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.69 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming automatic transmission variants to charge a slight premium over the manual counterparts.

