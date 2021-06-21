Suzuki Jimny Lite launch soon: Expected features, price of this compact off-roader

The same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine with 104hp/130Nm will be provided in the Suzuki Jimny Lite.

By:June 21, 2021 4:31 PM

While the Jimny is elusive in the Indian market so far, other countries where it has been launched too seem to be grappling with a huge waiting period. One such place is Australia where the Suzuki Jimny commands a waiting period of close to eight months. To reduce the waiting periods and to infuse some excitement, Suzuki Australia will be launching a new Lite version of the Jimny. The Lite essentially hints at a base version of the Jimny devoid of any frills or so we assume. Caradvice.au has got their hands on some information about this product that will be launched in Australia in a month or two. Interestingly, while the regular three-door SUV is sent from India, this base variant will be built in Japan and shipped to Australia. It will get black steel wheels as opposed to alloys in the current version. Moreover, halogen projector headlights will be given instead of the LED units.

There will be no fog lamps provided and at the same time, the mirror cover will be black plastic too. Inside, the SUV will be devoid of a touchscreen infotainment system and will feature a 2-DIN audio system much like the VXi variants in Swift, Dzire. Moreover, there will be no automatic transmission option but only a 5-speed manual. The same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine with 104hp/130Nm will be provided in the Suzuki Jimny Lite. 4×4 will be available with the Jimny Lite. This variant is expected to reduce the waiting periods and at the same time, lower the price of the vehicle. Currently, Jimny’s starting price in Australia is Rs 15.86 lakh. With the Lite coming in, expect this figure to be closer to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Suzuki is also working on a long-wheelbase 5-door version of the Jimny. This model will not only be more spacious and practical but also have a turbocharged petrol mill under the hood. Maruti Suzuki might launch this Jimny in the Indian market sometime in 2022. Whether we will get the more powerful turbo trim or the regular K series motor remains to be seen. The Jimny will go up against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. While its rivals have a diesel option, the Jimny will bet on its lightweight construction.

Source: Caradvice.au

