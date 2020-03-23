MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor also assures that its customer contact centre (Pulse Hub) executives continue to operate from their homes 24/7 while providing emergency customer services like Roadside Service Assistance (RSA).

MG Motor India has announced its Disinfect and Deliver initiative under which the manufacturer promises car deliveries and test drives at home to customers after sanitising the cars. Furthermore, MG affirms that the staff at its dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers’ homes. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being.

The carmaker has also digitised the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars, enabling its customers to book their Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep. Customers can log on to mgmotor.co.in to book their desired vehicles and confirm delivery-related details.

Its customer contact centre (Pulse Hub) executives continue to operate from their homes 24/7 while providing emergency customer services like Roadside Service Assistance (RSA). Only need-based staff is being deployed at dealerships at different intervals to ensure their health and safety.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

“At MG Motor India, it’s a human thing to look out for each other. As a responsible organisation, we are committed towards the safety and health of our customers, dealer partners, dealer staff and employees. In times like these, ensuring the well-being of people that we care about becomes paramount,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said.

“Safety being our topmost priority, through the Disinfect and Deliver Program our focus is to sanitise throughout the value chain. Thus, we will have limited staff to support essential and emergency services during this period. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers in advance. However, we will try our level best to satisfy our customers as always.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.