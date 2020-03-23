MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor also assures that its customer contact centre (Pulse Hub) executives continue to operate from their homes 24/7 while providing emergency customer services like Roadside Service Assistance (RSA).

By:Published: March 23, 2020 11:06:41 AM

MG Motor India has announced its Disinfect and Deliver initiative under which the manufacturer promises car deliveries and test drives at home to customers after sanitising the cars. Furthermore, MG affirms that the staff at its dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers’ homes. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being.

The carmaker has also digitised the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars, enabling its customers to book their Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep. Customers can log on to mgmotor.co.in to book their desired vehicles and confirm delivery-related details.

Its customer contact centre (Pulse Hub) executives continue to operate from their homes 24/7 while providing emergency customer services like Roadside Service Assistance (RSA). Only need-based staff is being deployed at dealerships at different intervals to ensure their health and safety.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

“At MG Motor India, it’s a human thing to look out for each other. As a responsible organisation, we are committed towards the safety and health of our customers, dealer partners, dealer staff and employees. In times like these, ensuring the well-being of people that we care about becomes paramount,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said.

“Safety being our topmost priority, through the Disinfect and Deliver Program our focus is to sanitise throughout the value chain. Thus, we will have limited staff to support essential and emergency services during this period. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers in advance. However, we will try our level best to satisfy our customers as always.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model