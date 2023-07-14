The production-spec model of Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to hit Indian roads by December 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on a wide range of electric vehicles (EV) for a long time. The automaker showcased concept prototypes for its next generation EVs in August last year at a private event in the United Kingdom. Among the five prototypes unveiled was the XUV.e8, the all-electric derivative of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV.e8 design leaked

Camouflaged test mules of the XUV.e8 have been spied on several occasions in recent months. Now, a leaked patent image of the fully electric SUV has been doing the rounds on the internet. The patent lends more clarity regarding the SUV’s exterior design. In fact, barring the paint job, the image presents almost every other visual detail of the upcoming XUV.e8.

As seen in the spy shots earlier, the overall design of the XUV.e8 is very similar to the Mahindra XUV700. The side profile of the battery-powered SUV is identical to its ICE-powered sibling featuring flush-fitting door handles, similar character lines and the same glasshouse. Although the rear end isn’t visible in the patent image, earlier images of the XUV.e8 have shown similar details as XUV700.

Mahindra XUV and BE range of concept electric SUVs

Not only styling but the XUV.e8 is also expected to borrow most of its body panels from XUV700. That said, XUV.e8 will have its own set of visual touches. For instance, the electric SUV gets an all-new front fascia featuring a full-width LED light bar headlining the sealed-off nose which is flanked by headlamps positioned inside triangular clusters.

Like the concept prototype, the XUV.e8 flaunts plenty of copper highlights in the design patent including the headlamp cluster, front and rear bumper inserts, window sills and Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo at the front and rear. Another significant difference is the use of freshly designed and aero-optimised alloy wheels as compared to the machine-cut alloy wheels seen in XUV700.

Mahindra XUV.e8: underpinnings, expected specs

This also indicates that the rest of Mahindra’s EV lineup including the XUV.e9 and the BE range– including BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09– will not be too far off from their respective concepts revealed last year. The XUV.e8 will be based on the Volkswagen-sourced Mahindra’s Born Electric– INGLO skateboard platform.

In terms of dimensions, the XUV.e8 measures 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,760mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2,762mm. This makes the XUV.e8 longer, wider and taller than its fossil-fueled predecessor.

The Chakan-based carmaker is yet to reveal powertrain details of the XUV.e8 but it is expected to draw power from an 80kWh battery-pack. This battery pack is likely to supply energy to either a front-mounted single-motor setup or a dual-motor setup. The latter will give the SUV all-wheel-drive capabilities. Power outputs should be in the range of 230 bhp and 350 bhp.