Mahindra Scorpio N First Drive Review: A Sophisticated Upgrade

Home-grown automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra first introduced Scorpio 20 years ago. At that time, the Indian car buyers were fans of either hatchbacks or sedans, and SUVs were primarily bought by a limited set of customers, such as politicians and businessmen. However, over the years, the Indian car market changed and evolved dramatically to the point that one out of two passenger vehicles sold in India is an SUV.

According to Society of Indian automobile manufacturers (SIAM) data, the share of SUVs in FY02 stood merely 15 per cent. But with changing consumer preferences, it is expected that the market share of SUVs will continue to grow by 53 per cent in FY26.

Analysts opined that the increasing disposable income, need for frequent travel with family and better driving position and capabilities are some of the reasons behind the rise of SUV sales.

In fact, the trend was spotted by new entrants like Kia India and MG Motor India, which strategically decided not to enter the hatchback and sedan market and play the SUV game.

While Mahindra & Mahindra pioneered the SUV segment with products such as Bolero, Thar, and Xylo, it has faced intense competition over the years, and at present, there are over 90+ SUVs available on sale in the Indian car market.

Mahindra & Mahindra, once the market leader of the SUV segment, is now among the contenders. However, with the launch of the Mahindra XUV700 and new Thar, the demand has kicked back again, but the semiconductor shortage is playing spoilsport.

The carmaker says that over the last year, it has observed the demand and consumer trend for XUV700, with which they are confident of producing 4000-5000 units monthly of Scorpio N.

With numerous products on sale with tech-laden features, Can Mahindra rekindle the SUV buyer with its latest sting, Scorpio-N?

The Express Drives team drove the new Mahindra Scorpio N for over 100-150 km in and around Pune and drove it to Amby Valley to find out if it was enough to take on the competition.

Mahindra Scorpio N Exteriors: Refreshing Nostalgia

Scorpio N is based on the third-generation ladder-frame architecture, retaining the rugged character of its predecessor while bringing significant improvements in ride comfort, handling, NVH, and safety. It was developed and engineered at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai in India, in collaboration with the Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in the US.

Mahindra & Mahindra claims that Scorpio N is an entirely different SUV from the older generation, which will now be called Scorpio Classic. However, from the exterior design it is much more bold and aggressive but at the same time is in line with older generations. But overall, the design and look are mature, at least from the front of the vehicle, while the rear still leaves asking for more.

From the front, Mahindra Scorpio N looks much sharper with scorpion tail-inspired LED projector Fog lamps, signature dual barrel headlamps, and a new chrome Taron grille. In addition, it gets a long bonnet which gives a large SUV feel.

On the side profile, it gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloys along with large, airy windows, giving a roominess feel inside the cabin.

The rear still gives a nostalgic feel of the older Scorpio with vertical tail lamps but at the same time feels a bit old and outdated. Seeing the newer generation of SUVs, much work has been done on rear and tail lights to make them more aggressive.

The SUV is offered in seven colours: Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold.

Mahindra Scorpio N Dimensions

Mahindra Scorpio N is 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide, and 1,870 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,750 mm. Compared to the Scorpio Classic, the SUV is 206 mm longer and 97 mm wider, while the wheelbase has also increased by 70 mm, giving enough space inside the cabin.

According to the carmaker, the new chassis is 10 percent lighter at 213 kgs and lowered the weight of the body by 13 percent to 293 Kgs, which helps in enhancing the overall performance of the SUVs

Mahindra Scorpio N Interiors: Wishful Upgrade

From the inside, Mahindra Scorpio N is much more plush and upmarket inside the cabin than the older generation. The cabin has soft touches on the dashboard with coffee black leatherette interiors. It comes with two seating configurations with six and seven options. However, both the configurations will have three rows of seats and will not have sideways-facing seats.

Only the driver seat comes with adjustable electric equipment, and the rest of the seats come with manual adjustments. Regarding overall space in the cabin, Scorpio N is roomy and has enough headroom and legroom in the front and the second row. However, the third row is more suitable for kids than adults, but due to the stepped-up roof design, it does not feel claustrophobic.

In the second row there is an armrest with two cup holders, rear AC vents, seat-back pockets, adjustable headrests, and blower controls.

In terms of features, the Mahindra Scorpio N takes the big leap; it comes with a sunroof, 8-inch central touchscreen, and an additional 7-inch screen on the instrument cluster, giving it an upmarket feel. In addition, the AdrenoX-powered infotainment is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alexa voice assistance, and more than 70 apps, including remote control features. It also gets a 12-speaker Sony system for a 3D Immersive sound experience.

It also gets cruise control, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, keyless entry and go, and front and rear camera with sensors but miss out on the 360-degree view, which comes in XUV700.

In terms of safety, the Scorpio N gets six airbags, traction control, hill hold control, and hill descent control.

Mahindra Scorpio N Engine & Performance

Mahindra Scorpio N comes with two engine options 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol, and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, both with a 6-speed manual and automatic.

The petrol engine churns out 200.2 bhp at 5,000rpm and 370 Nm of torque, while the automatic 6-speed torque converter gearbox makes a slightly higher 380 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine has 170.6 bhp power and 400 Nm of torque.

It also gets a 4XPLOR intelligent terrain management technology that allows the driver to change from 2WD to 4WD. It also comes with three driving modes called Zip (smooth driving), Zap (off-road), and Zoom (performance).

In terms of driving experience, the Express drives team drove Manindra Scorpio N petrol automatic in both city speeds and highway speed; the overall drive is comfortable with minimal body roll compared to the older model. At the same time, a high seating position gives visibility around the corners and gives the confidence of being in a commanding position.

The steering is light and responsive to maneuver through traffic in city driving conditions. Also, there was no or minimum cabin noise and vibrations at higher speeds.

Should you buy a Mahindra Scorpio N?

If you sit in a cubicle from Monday to Friday and want to explore the world on short breaks and weekends for an off-road experience, then the Mahindra Scorpio N is the right choice for you.

With a long list of modern features and powerful engine options in a price bracket of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.59 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio N can sting into the growing SUV market.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates