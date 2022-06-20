Hyundai partners with Instagram to promote Venue’s ‘Live the Lit life’ campaign

Hyundai has teamed up with Instagram’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program to promote the new Venue’s ‘Live the Lit life’ campaign. The Hyundai Venue was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Motor India has today launched a branded content campaign to promote the new Venue’s ‘Live the Lit life’ campaign. As a part of this promotional initiative, Hyundai has collaborated with Instagram’s ‘Born on Instagram’ program to connect with Gen Z and Millennials and showcase the bold and premium design language of the facelifted Venue. The new Hyundai Venue Facelift was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Under this collaboration, 25 ‘Born on Instagram’-certified creators will create unique content around the new Venue to strike a chord with Gen Z and Millennials. Additionally, Hyundai will utilise 10 established creators for snackable digital content on Instagram. Hyundai India plans to leverage this association to garner engagement through bite-sized content, that includes reels, stories, static posts and videos that will be posted by 35 influencers in four days starting from 16th June 2022.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a progressive brand, we are excited to collaborate with Meta and showcase our commitment to young India. Conceptualized with an overarching theme of ‘Live the Lit life’, the campaign showcases how well the new VENUE embodies the lifestyle, interests and passion of Gen MZ by engaging top creators. This activation will personify unique and exhilarating experiences through highly engaging digital, creator influencer-driven content.”

Saugato Bhowmik, Director, CPG, D2C, Automotive, Facebook India (Meta), added, “We’re deeply committed to supporting the creator economy, and to facilitate branded content partnerships that have meaningful business impact. With this campaign, we are providing the ‘Born on Instagram’ creators an opportunity to bring their community closer to the brands they already love and to monetize through branded content partnerships. For Hyundai, we’re facilitating an engagement with a thriving group of creators whose content, creativity and engagement, drive their community to take actions.”

