Hennessey introduced its Venom F5 Roadster convertible

The Texas-based supercar manufacturer has unveiled details of its Venom F5 Roadster ahead of its global launch at the Quail in Monterey Car Week, California. The Texan manufacturer says it is going to be the world’s fastest and most powerful open-topped road car in the world. With a limited production run of only 30 units, each one has a price tag of $3 million (Rs. 23.94 crore).

There are several distinct features in the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster which makes it different from the Venom F5 coupe. Hennessey said the Roadster is “nearly identical mechanically” to the F5 coupe, with the carbon-fibre tub meaning just “minor adjustments” were needed to ensure that the open-roofed variant was as stiff as the hard-top.

A 6.6-litre coined as ‘Fury’ by the carmaker, V8 engine is equipped under the hood of sports car, which is able to churn out 1,817bhp, while power is delivered to rear wheels via seven-speed single-clutch semi-auto gearbox, according to the carmaker it has a top speed of 482 kmph. By keeping all these engine specifications in mind Hennessey claimed its Venom F5 Roadster as the world’s most exhilarating open-air driving experience car.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO said “We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance.

Talking about the Roadster removable sculpted carbon fibre roof, there’s no folding mechanism placed, only a piece of Alcantra-lined carbon fibre is there, that weighs around 8 kg and is attached through four quick removable bolts and two high-strength latches. Furthermore there is a glass engine cover, through that you are able to see that powerful V8 engine roaring and a unique wheel design.