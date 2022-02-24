All-electric MINI Cooper SE launched in India: Priced from Rs 47.20 lakh

The all-new MINI Cooper SE three-door electric hatchback has been launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh, ex-showroom. It offers a claimed driving range of 270 kilometres on a single charge.

MINI Cooper SE three-door electric hatchback has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 47.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The Cooper SE is MINI’s first electric car and the BMW Group’s second all-electric offering for the Indian market after the BMW iX. The first batch of this electric hatchback was sold out within 2 hours in November 2021. MINI has announced that the deliveries of the first batch and the bookings for the second batch will commence on the company’s website in March 2022.

The new MINI Cooper SE was globally unveiled in 2019 and it has been brought to the Indian shores via the CBU-route. It is an electrified version of MINI’s three-door hatchback. While it looks almost identical to its ICE counterpart, this EV is around 145 kg heavier than the petrol version. In terms of design, like most other EVs, the grille of the Cooper SE is replaced by a smooth body panel and it features a lot of chrome accents along with the ‘E’ badge.

This three-door electric hatchback also sports neon yellow accents, both on the outside as well as on the inside of the hatchback, along with new aero-optimised wheels. Talking about the powertrain, the new MINI Cooper SE gets a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery and the company claims that it will offer a driving range of 270 kilometres per charge. The battery pack is coupled with an electric motor that churns out 184 hp of power and 270 Nm of peak torque.

MINI claims that the Cooper SE can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and it has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. This electric hatchback can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours using an 11kW charger while a 50kW DC fast charger can juice it up from 0 to 80 per cent in 36 minutes. With no direct rivals, the new MINI Cooper SE is currently the most affordable luxury electric car on sale in India.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “10 years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our ‘Digital First’ strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself.”

He further added, “The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI’s inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. It paves the way into the future of MINI as an E-brand (E-lectric E-commerce E-xperience). The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE will play a significant role in inspiring creative individuals and trendsetters to drive the silent revolution.”

Also Read: Tata Punch SUV sales cross 32,000 mark within four months of launch

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.