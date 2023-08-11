All-electric MINI Cooper SE Charged Edition launched at Rs 55 lakh

The MINI Charged Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 1.50 lakh over the standard all-electric MINI Cooper SE with only aesthetic upgrades.

MINI has launched a new special edition model of the all-electric Cooper SE. Dubbed as MINI Charged Edition, this all-electric sporty hatchback is priced at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered as a fully imported model under the CBU route, only 20 units of the Charged Edition have been allocated for the Indian market.

In fact, the Charged Edition is the first limited edition of the 3-Door Cooper SE to be introduced by MINI in India. It is available for booking exclusively through MINI’s official India website.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI spreads BIG LOVE by bringing the MINI 3-door Cooper SE in Chili Red, for the first time in India. It celebrates the legendary Go-Kart feeling and instant torque, all with zero emissions.”

MINI Charged Edition: Exterior design

MINI Charged Edition is wrapped with a dual-tone paint scheme featuring Chili Red exterior shade and a contrasting Aspen White colour trim on the roof. More white accents are added around headlight and tail light rings, door handles, logos, and tailgate handle.

Further, Frozen Red sports stripes with Energetic Yellow highlights on the bonnet add a hint of sportiness to overall design. The battery-powered hatch rolls on 17-inch MINI Electric alloy wheels with yellow accents. Moreover, the S logo slapped on the faux grille has also been finished in yellow.

MINI Charged Edition: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Charged Edition receives an all-black theme featuring sports seats with leatherette carbon black upholstery. The multifunction steering wheel, wrapped in Nappa leather, integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The striking yellow accents are carried forward inside the cabin as well around the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and unique badging on door sills.

Other notable features offered in the package include a 5-inch fully digital instrument console, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, ambient lighting, MINI Wired package with navigation, wireless charging, auto start/stop function, cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

MINI Charged Edition: Powertrain specs

The BMW-owned brand hasn’t hindered with the powertrain specs in this special edition all-electric MINI Cooper. It is powered by the same electric motor that pushes out 182 bhp and 270 Nm of torque, drawing energy from a 32.6kWh battery pack that claims a driving range of 270 km on a single charge. There are two drive modes to choose from– Sport and Green.

MINI is offering two charging options with a 2.3kW normal AC charger and a 11kW fast AC charger. On using a 50kW DC charger the battery could be replenished up to 80% in 36 minutes. As for performance, the Charged Edition can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.