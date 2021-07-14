48-cm Ferrari 488 GTE crosses 200 km/h on real race track! First ever LEGO model to pull off feat

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE was launched in November last year. The set comes with 1,677 LEGO Technic elements and also includes front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a working V8 engine

By:Updated: Jul 14, 2021 1:02 PM

A 48-cm long Ferrari just did something no other 48-cm or under cars have ever done – 208 km/h on a real race track. The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE ‘AF Corse #51’ recently became the first LEGO model to go around a real circuit in Modena. The feat was made possible by attaching the LEDO model to a real Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Ferrari Competizioni GT’s official driver Giancarlo Fisichella.

The little model made out of several LEGO pieces was fitted on the front of a racing car via a mechanical arm designed specifically for this. The run around the race track was documented through eight cameras and two drones. LEGO will soon roll out a video captured by the cameras on site for what will certainly make for spectacular visuals.

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE was launched in November last year. The set comes with 1,677 LEGO Technic elements and also includes front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a working V8 engine and a steering wheel with a Prancing Horse on it. It gets a race number, sponsor stickers and is finished in Tricolour paint job.

Also read: Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

“The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE is so similar to the real one, and all that it needed to really come alive was to be able to speed through a real racing car circuit and today it has happened!” LEGO Group Italy’s Marketing Director Camillo Mazzola, said after the run.

Last year, LEGO Technic also launched a 1:8 scale set of a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. LEGO and the Italian car marque followed this with a life-size model of the Sian’s LEGO set.

