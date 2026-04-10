2026 Volkswagen Taigun variants explained: Which model is right for you

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun now comes in 7 variants with different engine options and gearboxes. Here are all the variants detailed.

The Volkswagen Taigun has been refreshed for 2026, and it seems ready to compete with all the new entrants in the compact SUV segment. The 2026 facelift gets a refreshed design, updated features, and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox option. The facelifted model now comes in seven variants, which include:

– Comfortline

– Highline

– Highline Plus

– GT Line,

– Topline

– GT Plus Chrome

– GT Plus Sport

While the ex-showroom prices have not been announced yet, the updated Taigun features a bolder front grille with connected LED DRLs, new illuminated VW logos at both ends, refreshed bumpers, connected LED taillights with sequential indicators, and new alloy wheel designs.

The facelifted Taigun retains the two familiar turbo-petrol engines – a 1.0-litre TSI (115 hp, 178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre TSI (150 hp, 250 Nm). The 1.0-litre now gets an efficient new 8-speed torque converter automatic, while the 1.5-litre continues with the 7-speed DSG.

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Here’s a detailed breakdown of what each variant offers:

2026 Volkswagen Taigun

Comfortline (Base Variant)

Available only with 1.0 TSI + 6-speed MT

Key features: 7-inch touchscreen, wired Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-speaker audio, automatic AC, rear AC vents, LED headlamps & DRLs, connected LED taillights, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ESC, and 16-inch steel wheels with covers

Expected price: Rs 13–14 lakh (on-road, approx.)

Highline

1.0 TSI with 6-speed MT or new 8-speed AT

Additional features: 10.1-inch touchscreen, ‘Hello Volkswagen’ voice assistant (Google Cloud AI), electric sunroof, front parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, and premium anthracite fabric seats

Expected price: Rs 15–16 lakh

Highline Plus

Same engine options as Highline

Additional features: Welcome-Goodbye tail lamp animation

Expected price: Rs 16–18 lakh

GT Line (sporty mid variant)

1.0 TSI with Manual or 8-speed Automatic

Additional features: Sportier look with glossy black accents, 17-inch black alloy wheels, and sporty seat upholstery with grey stitching

Expected price: Rs 17–19 lakh

Topline

1.0 TSI with Manual and Automatic transmission

Premium additions: Panoramic sunroof with summer function, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, leatherette seats, illuminated front and rear VW logos, dual-tone 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, and richer interior décor

Expected price: Rs 19–21 lakh

GT Plus Chrome

Comes only with 1.5 TSI + 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Additional features: GT styling with red accents, ‘GT’ badging, red-painted rear disc brakes, and Storm Grey leatherette seats with red stitching

Expected price: Rs 22–23 lakh

2026 Volkswagen Taigun

GT Plus Sport (Top variant)

Comes with 1.5 TSI and 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Additional features: All-black sporty theme with Soul Black leatherette seats, red piping & stitching, and aggressive aesthetics.

Expected price: Rs 22.5–24 lakh (approx.)

All variants of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun come with strong safety credentials, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a proven 5-star Global NCAP rating. Higher variants add features like ventilated seats, rear disc brakes (on 1.5 TSI), and advanced voice commands.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun rivals

The 2026 Taigun facelift competes against rivals like the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Safari, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Tata Curvv.