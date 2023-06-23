scorecardresearch

2023 Kia Seltos facelift India launch on July 4: Here’s what to expect

The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4, 2023. This mid-size SUV will get some minor cosmetic updates along with a host of new features and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Kia Seltos facelift
The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will feature ADAS as well

Kia India is all set to introduce an updated version of its best-selling SUV, the Seltos, next month. The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4, 2023. It will get some minor cosmetic updates along with a host of new features over the outgoing model. Here’s what to expect from the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift.  

2023 kia seltos facelift

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Design and features

In terms of design, the Kia Seltos facelift will get a re-designed front fascia with a larger grille, updated LED headlamps with DRLs and tweaked bumpers. There will also be new alloy wheels and reworked taillights. On the inside, the facelifted Seltos will sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen with connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, updated HVAC & media controls, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and more. 

Also Read
2023 kia seltos facelift features

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, there won’t be many changes in the Kia Seltos. It will continue to get the 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, there will be a new and more powerful 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre turbo unit. There will be multiple transmission options on offer. 

2023 kia seltos facelift price in india

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Price and rivals 

The Kia Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming facelifted model to be priced around the same range but the top-spec model might easily cross the Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom mark. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. 

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 10:41 IST
