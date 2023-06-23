2023 Kia Seltos facelift India launch on July 4: Here’s what to expect

The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4, 2023. This mid-size SUV will get some minor cosmetic updates along with a host of new features and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Kia India is all set to introduce an updated version of its best-selling SUV, the Seltos, next month. The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4, 2023. It will get some minor cosmetic updates along with a host of new features over the outgoing model. Here’s what to expect from the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Design and features

In terms of design, the Kia Seltos facelift will get a re-designed front fascia with a larger grille, updated LED headlamps with DRLs and tweaked bumpers. There will also be new alloy wheels and reworked taillights. On the inside, the facelifted Seltos will sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen with connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, updated HVAC & media controls, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and more.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, there won’t be many changes in the Kia Seltos. It will continue to get the 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, there will be a new and more powerful 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre turbo unit. There will be multiple transmission options on offer.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Price and rivals

The Kia Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming facelifted model to be priced around the same range but the top-spec model might easily cross the Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom mark. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

