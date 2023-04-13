2023 Citroen C3 Shine launched with new features: Priced from Rs 7.60 lakh

The 2023 Citroen C3 Shine has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.60 lakh, ex-showroom. This range-topping variant gets a host of new features.

Citroen introduced the all-new C3 in July last year and was offered in only two trim levels. However, the company has now introduced a range-topping Shine variant of this hatchback with a host of new features. The 2023 Citroen C3 Shine has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.60 lakh, ex-showroom. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Citroen C3: Variant-wise prices

Citroen C3 variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.2P Live Rs 6.16 lakh 1.2P Feel Rs 7.08 lakh 1.2P Feel Vibe Pack Rs 7.23 lakh 1.2P Feel Dual Tone Rs 7.23 lakh 1.2P Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.38 lakh 1.2P Shine Rs 7.60 lakh 1.2P Shine Vibe Pack Rs 7.72 lakh 1.2P Shine Dual Tone Rs 7.75 lakh 1.2P Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 7.87 lakh

The Citroen C3 is now offered in three trim levels: Live, Feel and Shine. Its prices range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh, ex-showroom. Citroen India is also offering an optional Vibe pack with the Feel and Shine variants of this hatchback. The C3 takes on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, etc.

2023 Citroen C3 Shine: What’s new?

The new range-topping Shine variant of the Citroen C3 gets some additional features. These include electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper, washer and a rear defogger. It will also come equipped with the My Citroen Connect app with 35 smart connectivity features.

2023 Citroen C3: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Citroen C3 is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 115 Nm. It also gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 109 bhp and 190 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT respectively. The new Shine variant of the C3 is currently available with the naturally-aspirated petrol mill only.

