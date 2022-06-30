2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza mileage figures explained: Up to 20.15 kmpl

The mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been revealed and it claims up to 20.15 kmpl. This sub-compact SUV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the new-generation Brezza in the country. Prices of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The carmaker has also revealed the official fuel efficiency figures for the same. Here we have the ARAI-certified mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: ARAI Mileage

Specification Brezza Engine 1.5-litre NA Gearbox 5-speed MT

6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 19.89 – 20.15 kmpl

19.80 kmpl

The ARAI-certified mileage for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is 20.15 kmpl for the LXI & VXI variants and 19.89 kmpl for the ZXI and ZXI variants with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its 6-speed AT model is rated at 19.80 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and Gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also powers the XL6 and Ertiga. This motor develops 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price and Rivals

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

