scorecardresearch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza mileage figures explained: Up to 20.15 kmpl

The mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been revealed and it claims up to 20.15 kmpl. This sub-compact SUV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the new-generation Brezza in the country. Prices of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The carmaker has also revealed the official fuel efficiency figures for the same. Here we have the ARAI-certified mileage figures of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: ARAI Mileage

SpecificationBrezza
Engine1.5-litre NA
Gearbox5-speed MT
6-speed AT
Claimed Mileage19.89 – 20.15 kmpl
19.80 kmpl

The ARAI-certified mileage for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is 20.15 kmpl for the LXI & VXI variants and 19.89 kmpl for the ZXI and ZXI variants with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its 6-speed AT model is rated at 19.80 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and Gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also powers the XL6 and Ertiga. This motor develops 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. 

maruti suzuki brezza launched in india

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price and Rivals

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift makes global debut: India launch at Auto Expo

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Car News