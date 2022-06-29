2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch tomorrow: All you need to know

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 30. Here’s all you need to know about this sub-compact SUV, including its expected price, specifications, and features.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is all set to introduce the new-gen version of the Brezza. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 30. Pre-bookings for the same are already open both online as well as at dealerships. Here’s all you need to know about this sub-compact SUV, including its expected price, specifications, and features.

Image: RushLane

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Exterior Design

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get some major design updates. While it will retain its boxy silhouette, the SUV will feature a redesigned grille, new all-LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs, updated front and rear bumpers with skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. The company will offer the SUV in multiple colour schemes as well.

Representative Image

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and Gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also powers the XL6 and Ertiga. This motor develops 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Image: RushLane

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Hi-Tech Features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be loaded with features up to the brim. It will get a large 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and over 40 connected functions via app support. Some other hi-tech features will include an electric sunroof, a heads-up display (HUD), up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Expected Price

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 30, 2022. While the Vitara Brezza is currently priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the upcoming Brezza is expected to charge a slight premium over these prices. This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.