2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 4,400 bookings within 24 hours: Launch on June 30

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza received 4,400 bookings within 24 hours, a top company executive told Express Drives. This sub-compact SUV will be launched in India on June 30.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to launch the all-new Brezza on June 30. The bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza commenced on June 20. Now, a top company executive told Express Drives that this sub-compact SUV received 4,400 bookings within 24 hours. This roughly translates to around 184 new Brezza’s being booked every hour on day one.

Image: RushLane

It is also worth mentioning that Maruti Suzuki has 20,000 pending orders for the current Vitara Brezza. In an interaction with FE, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, revealed that all those customers will be offered the all-new Brezza. One can book this sub-compact SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a major cosmetic overhaul, a bunch of new features, and updated powertrain choices. Powering the SUV will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters.

Image: RushLane

In terms of equipment, it will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an HUD, an electric sunroof, and more. Some other features will include a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech, ventilated front seats, etc. Upon launch, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.

