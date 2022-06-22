2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 4,400 bookings within 24 hours: Launch on June 30

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to launch the all-new Brezza on June 30. The bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza commenced on June 20. Now, a top company executive told Express Drives that this sub-compact SUV received 4,400 bookings within 24 hours. This roughly translates to around 184 new Brezza’s being booked every hour on day one.
It is also worth mentioning that Maruti Suzuki has 20,000 pending orders for the current Vitara Brezza. In an interaction with FE, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, revealed that all those customers will be offered the all-new Brezza. One can book this sub-compact SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a major cosmetic overhaul, a bunch of new features, and updated powertrain choices. Powering the SUV will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters.
In terms of equipment, it will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an HUD, an electric sunroof, and more. Some other features will include a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech, ventilated front seats, etc. Upon launch, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.
