2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on February 23, 2022. Here we have shared the expected price, features, and specifications of this premium hatchback.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular premium hatchback, Baleno. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on February 23, 2022. First launched in 2015, this will be the second major update for Baleno in its almost 7-year long lifecycle. In this article, we have shared the expected price, features, and specifications of this premium hatchback.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Design & Colours

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will get a wider grille with a honeycomb pattern and new bumpers. The grille of this premium hatch will be flanked by LED headlamps & DRLs and it will get C-shaped LED taillamps too. It will be offered in six colour shades, namely Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, and Luxe Beige.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Interior & Features

Maruti Suzuki has fully revamped the interiors of the Baleno. It will get a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Suzuki’s connected car tech. Some other new features of this premium hatchback will include a head-up display, Alexa connect, 360-degree parking camera, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Engine & Transmission

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will be powered by a new 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine that will feature VVT and an integrated starter generator (ISG) with start/stop tech to boost fuel economy. It is expected to churn out around 90 hp of power with 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Launch Date & Rivals

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new facelifted Baleno in India tomorrow, i.e. on February 23, 2022. Pre-bookings for this premium hatchback are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It is expected to be priced between Rs 6.49 lakh – Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, etc.

