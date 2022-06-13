scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N dimensions, features leaked: Bigger than Tata Safari

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Its dimensions and feature list have leaked online which reveal that it will be bigger than its arch-rival, Tata Safari.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:

Mahindra is gearing up for the world premiere of its most anticipated SUV of the year. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Now, ahead of the official unveil, the Scorpio-N’s owner manual has leaked on the internet that reveals its dimensions and feature list. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be bigger than its arch-rival, Tata Safari.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari: Dimensions

SpecificationScorpio-NSafariDifference
Length4662 mm4661 mm1 mm
Width1917 mm1894 mm23 mm
Height1870 mm1786 mm84 mm
Wheelbase2750 mm2741 mm9 mm

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be bigger than the Tata Safari. The Scorpio-N will measure 1 mm longer in length, 23 mm wider and 84 mm taller than the Safari. Moreover, it will have a 9 mm longer wheelbase than its chief rival.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Features

The owner manual of the Mahindra Scorpio-N reveals that it will get dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, type-C USB ports, traction control, front and rear cameras (likely to be a 360-degree unit) with front & rear parking sensors, push-button start-stop on higher variants, etc. The Scorpio-N will also feature Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR mode i.e. the sophisticated 4WD system.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N will share its powertrains with the XUV700 but might be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. 

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming SUVs in India in 2022: Mahindra Scorpio-N to new Brezza

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.