2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N dimensions, features leaked: Bigger than Tata Safari

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Its dimensions and feature list have leaked online which reveal that it will be bigger than its arch-rival, Tata Safari.

Mahindra is gearing up for the world premiere of its most anticipated SUV of the year. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Now, ahead of the official unveil, the Scorpio-N’s owner manual has leaked on the internet that reveals its dimensions and feature list. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be bigger than its arch-rival, Tata Safari.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Tata Safari: Dimensions

Specification Scorpio-N Safari Difference Length 4662 mm 4661 mm 1 mm Width 1917 mm 1894 mm 23 mm Height 1870 mm 1786 mm 84 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2741 mm 9 mm

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be bigger than the Tata Safari. The Scorpio-N will measure 1 mm longer in length, 23 mm wider and 84 mm taller than the Safari. Moreover, it will have a 9 mm longer wheelbase than its chief rival.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Features

The owner manual of the Mahindra Scorpio-N reveals that it will get dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, type-C USB ports, traction control, front and rear cameras (likely to be a 360-degree unit) with front & rear parking sensors, push-button start-stop on higher variants, etc. The Scorpio-N will also feature Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR mode i.e. the sophisticated 4WD system.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N will share its powertrains with the XUV700 but might be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit.

