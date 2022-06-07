2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic to get a mild facelift: Launch soon?

The current Mahindra Scorpio is all set to get a mild facelift soon. It will continue to remain on sale post the arrival of the Mahindra Scorpio-N and will be re-badged as the Scorpio Classic.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its world premiere in India on June 27, 2022. However, the current-generation model won’t be discontinued and it will continue to remain on sale as the Scorpio Classic. Now, the recent spy images reveal that the company is likely to give a mild facelift to the SUV. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will get some other updates as well.

Mahindra currently offers the Scorpio in five variants, S3+, S5, S7, S9, and S11, with prices ranging from Rs 13.65 lakh to Rs 18.88 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the Scorpio Classic is unlikely to be offered in top-spec variants to reduce overlapping in the pricing with the new Scorpio-N. Moreover, it will be offered with an RWD drivetrain only.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

In terms of aesthetic appeal, the Scorpio Classic is expected to get a revised grille with vertical chrome struts and Mahindra’s new ‘twin peaks’ logo at the centre. The headlamps are likely to remain unchanged. However, it might get refreshed bumpers and skid plates, new alloy wheels, and Scorpio Classic’s badging. On the inside, the feature list will remain unchanged.

Image: Motor Vikatan

Powering the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that powers the current model as well. It develops 136 bhp of maximum power and 319 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only and offered with an RWD set-up only. The Scorpio Classic will rival the likes of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N off-roading video leaked: Unveil on June 27

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.