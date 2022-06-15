2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift arrives at dealerships ahead of launch tomorrow

The new Hyundai Venue Facelift has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its official launch scheduled for tomorrow, i.e. June 16, 2022. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, etc.

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the facelifted Venue in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 16, 2022. Ahead of its official launch, this sub-compact SUV has started arriving at dealerships across the country. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift will get a host of cosmetic updates along with the addition of a bunch of new features.

This will be the first major revamp for Venue in three years since its launch in May 2019. The fresh set of videos and official images of this sub-compact SUV reveal what’s in the store for prospective customers. The facelifted Hyundai Venue will sport this South Korean carmaker’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy.

At the front, it will get a massive dark chrome grille flanked by turn indicators while the squarish headlamps with LED DRLs will be positioned below. The side profile will sport multi-spoke alloy wheels while at the rear, it will get connected LED taillamps. The layout of the interior remains unchanged but it will get a host of new features.

Hyundai has revealed that it will be the first car in its segment to feature Home to car (H2C) support with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It will also get a 2-step rear reclining seat, 60+ Bluelink connected car features, and support for 12 languages, including 10 regional ones. Powertrain options for the Venue are likely to remain unchanged but it will get three drive modes – Normal, Eco, and Sport.

The Hyundai Venue currently gets an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT, depending on the mill. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

