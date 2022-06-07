2022 Citroen C3 India launch on July 20: Bookings to commence soon

Citroen India has officially announced that the new C3 will be launched in the country on July 20, 2022. The all-new Citroen C3 was globally unveiled in September 2021 and it is the first of three models under the company’s C-Cubed program. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on the 1st of July and it will get a host of customisation options as well.
The new Citroen C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV. However, the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. In terms of design, it does look quirky and gets Citroen’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps at the front. The side profile features multi-spoke alloys and it sports body-cladding all around with skid plates at the front and rear.
In terms of features, it will get a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity functions, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The India-spec Citroen C3 will be offered with two engine options. It will get an 81 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 109 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. The torque figures haven’t been revealed yet.
Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. There won’t be any automatic transmission on offer at the time of launch. However, it is expected to get a 7-speed DCT for the turbo petrol mill later. The new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.
