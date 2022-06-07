2022 Citroen C3 India launch on July 20: Bookings to commence soon

The all-new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on the 1st of July and it will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Citroen India has officially announced that the new C3 will be launched in the country on July 20, 2022. The all-new Citroen C3 was globally unveiled in September 2021 and it is the first of three models under the company’s C-Cubed program. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on the 1st of July and it will get a host of customisation options as well.

The new Citroen C3 is essentially a sub-compact SUV. However, the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. In terms of design, it does look quirky and gets Citroen’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps at the front. The side profile features multi-spoke alloys and it sports body-cladding all around with skid plates at the front and rear.

In terms of features, it will get a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity functions, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The India-spec Citroen C3 will be offered with two engine options. It will get an 81 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 109 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. The torque figures haven’t been revealed yet.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed MT, respectively. There won’t be any automatic transmission on offer at the time of launch. However, it is expected to get a 7-speed DCT for the turbo petrol mill later. The new Citroen C3 will be launched in India on July 20, 2022. This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.

