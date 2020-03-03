Top 5 Hyundai Creta features that Kia Seltos misses out on

2020 Hyundai Creta is set to launch on 17th March with several new features that will be unique to it in its segment. The manufacturer has already opened bookings for the new Creta online and at dealerships.

It is now only a couple of weeks before Hyundai Motor India outs a price tag on the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta. The compact SUV had enjoyed being on top of its segment for a long time but lately has been overtaken by Kia Seltos which currently is the best-selling SUV in the country. The Creta is eying to get back on the top spot and to give it an edge, Hyundai has equipped it with a lot of features that the Seltos doesn’t have. The Creta does miss out on head-up display and ventilated front seats which the Seltos has, but then the Creta has several more features to boast.

First up, the new 2020 Creta will come with a panoramic sunroof that can be (1) opened/closed using voice command, and it will feature the (2) next-generation of connectivity through Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with functions more advanced than the Kia Seltos. While the system in Seltos is Gen 1, the one in Creta is Gen 1.5.

The new Hyundai Creta will come with the same 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as the Seltos. The big new thing is that the Creta will have segment-first (3) paddle shifters in the Turbo DCT variant.

Besides these, the new Creta will also come with a (4) twin-tip exhaust and (5) an electric parking brake with auto-hold – features that the Seltos misses out on.

Hyundai Motor Company will be launching its highly-anticipated 2020 Creta in India on the 17th of March. The compact SUV’s new BS-VI model was unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo, and the interior was revealed yesterday.

Click the link above for more details on the cabin and an extensive list of features. Hyundai also announced the opening of the bookings for 2020 Creta. Prospective customers can head to a Hyundai dealership near them or book their car online at Rs 25,000.

