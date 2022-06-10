TVS NTorq XT gets a massive price cut of Rs 6,000: New vs old prices here

The price of the TVS NTorq XT has been reduced by a whopping Rs 6,000. This tech-savvy sporty scooter, with several class-leading features, is now priced at Rs 97,061, ex-showroom.

TVS Motor Company recently launched a new ‘XT’ variant of its popular 125cc sporty scooter, NTorq. The TVS NTorq 125 XT was launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom. However, within a month, its price has been reduced by a whopping Rs 6,000. The new vs old prices of the TVS NTorq XT are mentioned in the table below.

TVS NTorq XT: New vs Old Prices

Make & Model New Price Old Price Difference TVS NTorq XT Rs 97,061 Rs 1.03 lakh ~Rs 6,000

After the price revision, the TVS NTorq XT now costs Rs 97,061, ex-showroom Delhi. While the company hasn’t revealed the exact reason for this price reduction, it is a welcoming move. The ‘XT’ is now the flagship variant in NTorq’s line-up. Even after the price revision, it costs nearly Rs 8,000 more than the second most expensive variant, the RaceXP.

The new TVS NTorq XT boasts class-leading features. It sports a segment-first hybrid instrument cluster with a coloured TFT and LCD panel. The system is paired with TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth system and it gets SmartXtalk (advanced voice assist) as well. It even gets SmartXtrack and will show the riders social media notifications, call & SMS alerts, online food delivery status, etc.

One can also take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, read news and a lot more on the scooter’s console while waiting at a traffic signal. Powering the TVS NTorq 125 XT is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel-injection) technology. This motor churns out 9.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

