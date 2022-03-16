TVS Jupiter ZX launched with SmartXonnect: Priced at Rs 80,973

The new TVS Jupiter 110 ZX with SmartXonnect has been launched in India at Rs 80,973, ex-showroom. It is the only scooter in its segment to get navigation and voice assist features.

TVS Motor Company has launched the new range-topping variant of its Jupiter 110cc scooter. The TVS Jupiter has always been a popular scooter in India. Now, the company has introduced the top-spec Jupiter ZX with some hi-tech features, including an all-digital instrument cluster with SmartXonnect, voice assist, and more. The new TVS Jupiter 110 ZX with SmartXonnect has been priced in India at Rs 80,973, ex-showroom.

Talking about the changes, the new top-spec Jupiter ZX gets a fully digital instrument cluster with TVS’ SmartXonnect system. This is an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with the TVS Connect mobile app that is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, it gets some class-leading features like navigation assist, SMS & call alerts, etc. Moreover, it gets a voice assist function to cater to tech-savvy customers.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Apart from these features, the Jupiter ZX sports silver Oak colour inner panels to differentiate this flagship variant from the rest of the trims. Other changes include a new dual-tone seat, rear backrest, etc. The mechanicals of the scooter, however, remain unchanged. It is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 7.7 hp of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

Watch Video | TVS Jupiter 125 Review:

The suspension duties are performed by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it features a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a combined braking system. The new TVS Jupiter ZX is offered in two colours, namely Black and Copper Bronze. Prices of the TVS Jupiter 110 currently range between Rs 67,198 – Rs 80,973, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched: Priced from Rs 2.03 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.