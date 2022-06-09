TVS Eurogrip Tyres to power Petronas TVS One-Make Championship 2022

TVS Eurogrip’s flagship products, Protorq Extreme and Remora, will power the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship 2022. The first racing event of the year is scheduled to take place on June 10, 2022.

TVS Srichakra Ltd., makers of the TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres, will power the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship as ‘Technical Partner’ for the fourth year in a row. The company says that this partnership represents a strategic collaboration between Eurogrip and Apache brands. The Apache RTR 200 and the RR 310 series motorcycles in the event will be shod with custom-designed TVS Eurogrip tyres.

The first racing event of the year is scheduled to take place on the 10th of June at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. It will be followed by four rounds at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai. The 2022 edition of TVS One-Make Championship will see TVS Eurogrip’s flagship products, Protorq Extreme (Zero Degree Steel Belt Radial tyres) and Remora, performing on the Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 200 motorcycles.

Speaking on the occasion, V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer (R&D), TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Teaming up as the ‘Technical Partner’ with TVS One-Make Championship for the fourth time in a row is a matter of pride for us. The racers having chosen our Protorq Extreme zero degree steel-belted radials for this season too, reinforces the performance superiority of our products in Indian racing circuit.”

Speaking on the partnership, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, added, “We are delighted to partner with TVS Eurogrip as our technical partner for PETRONAS TVS One-Make Championship 2022. With our association with TVS Eurogrip for the fourth year in a row, their high-performance tyres will make our riders feel more confident in the races, eventually setting outstanding lap timings in the respective categories. We look forward to the continued and fruitful partnership with TVS Eurogrip.”

