Royal Enfield Hunter 350 leaked ahead of imminent launch: Most affordable RE

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch. Upon launch, the Hunter 350 will be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle in the country.

Royal Enfield will have a busy 2022 as the company plans to launch multiple motorcycles in the country. Having launched the Himalayan-based Scram 411 in March this year, this home-grown two-wheeler maker is now gearing up for the launch of the new Hunter 350. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched soon and it will be the most affordable motorcycle in RE’s portfolio.

The company has been testing this motorcycle on the Indian roads since a really long time and so we already know what it looks like. Moreover, the latest leaked images even reveal its production-spec avatar. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be a compact motorcycle and it will sport retro looks with a circular headlamp and feature a stubby exhaust.

The upcoming Hunter 350 will be the third Royal Enfield motorcycle to be based on the company’s new J-series platform after the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. Powering this motorcycle will be a 349cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine with a fuel-injection system. This motor churns out 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque in other RE motorcycles.

One can expect the Hunter 350 to also develop almost similar power figures. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of features, it will get Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation pod as an optional accessory. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be launched in India next month, i.e. in July 2022. Upon launch, it will be the most affordable RE motorcycle in the country.

