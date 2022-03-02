Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter teased: Launch on 24th March

Okinawa Autotech has officially teased its upcoming electric scooter, Okhi 90, ahead of its launch that is scheduled for March 24, 2022. It is expected to offer a riding range of 200 km per charge.

Okinawa Autotech is gearing up to launch its new high-speed electric scooter in the Indian market, Okhi 90. The new Okinawa Okhi 90 could be positioned as the company’s flagship electric scooter on sale in the country. It is expected to boast healthy proportions, hi-tech features and might offer a claimed riding range of around 200 km on a full charge.

Okinawa is one of India’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers. The company recently teased the upcoming electric scooter in a tweet that reads, “Electrify your life, prepare to witness the thrill. Prepare to #PowertheChange. Stay Tuned to Know More!” The new Okinawa Okhi 90 will be manufactured at the company’s newly opened manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Image: YouTube/91Wheels

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

In fact, the Okhi 90 will be the first model to be produced at the company’s new manufacturing unit. It has an annual production capacity of 3 lakh units which Okinawa says will be increased to 1 million EVs per year in the next 2-3 years. When the Bhiwadi plant will utilise its full capacity, it will be producing 5 times more EVs than Okinawa’s first plant located in Alwar, Rajasthan.

While the official specifications of the Okinawa Okhi 90 haven’t been revealed yet, this electric scooter is expected to feature healthy proportions with a class-leading wheelbase, disc brakes at either end, alloy wheels, large tyres, an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, and more. In addition, it is expected to offer a riding range of 200 km per charge. The new Okinawa Okhi 90 will be launched on March 24, 2022, and that’s when we will get to know its prices.

Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV India launch on 7th March: Here’s what to expect

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.