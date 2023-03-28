scorecardresearch

Okinawa introduces new colour options for the Praise e-scooter range

Okinawa has rolled out its 2,50,000th unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

Written by Express Drives Desk
okinawa introduces new colours

Okinawa has introduced a range of vibrant colour options to its Praise family. The Praise platform (PraisePro and iPraise Plus) will be available in eight new colours — Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal, Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green, and Sun Orange.

The Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter comes with a battery that can be fully charged in 3-4 hours, and offers a peak speed of 56 kmph, while the running cost is 14 paise/km. The scooter gets all LED lights and E-ABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy. 

The scooter also gets a central locking system with an anti-theft alarm, Locate My Scooter function, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and walk assistance. On the other hand, iPraise Plus offers a range of 137km on a single charge and is integrated with the Okinawa Eco App. 

Okinawa began operations in 2015 and released its first model, the Ridge, in 2017. Okinawa currently has a diverse product portfolio with over 540 3S touchpoints.

First published on: 28-03-2023 at 13:43 IST