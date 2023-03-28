Okinawa introduces new colour options for the Praise e-scooter range

Okinawa has rolled out its 2,50,000th unit, the popular Praise Pro model from its manufacturing plant in Rajasthan.

Okinawa has introduced a range of vibrant colour options to its Praise family. The Praise platform (PraisePro and iPraise Plus) will be available in eight new colours — Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal, Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green, and Sun Orange.

The Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter comes with a battery that can be fully charged in 3-4 hours, and offers a peak speed of 56 kmph, while the running cost is 14 paise/km. The scooter gets all LED lights and E-ABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy.

The scooter also gets a central locking system with an anti-theft alarm, Locate My Scooter function, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and walk assistance. On the other hand, iPraise Plus offers a range of 137km on a single charge and is integrated with the Okinawa Eco App.

Okinawa began operations in 2015 and released its first model, the Ridge, in 2017. Okinawa currently has a diverse product portfolio with over 540 3S touchpoints.