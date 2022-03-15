The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Maharashtra. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 200 km on a single charge in ideal conditions.

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up, Oben EV, has launched its first electric bike for the Indian market. The company’s maiden product is christened ‘Oben Rorr’ and it has been priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom Maharashtra. Pre-bookings for the same will begin on 18th March for Rs 999 on the company’s official website. Oben EV claims that the Rorr electric motorcycle can run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions.

The new Oben Rorr electric motorcycle has been launched in a single fully-loaded variant and it is priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom in Maharashtra. In the first phase, it is offered in seven Indian states. The prices vary as per the state and the state-wise prices are mentioned in the above image. The company says that its test drives will begin in May while the customer deliveries will commence in July 2022.

Talking about its specifications, it gets a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is coupled with a 10 kW electric motor. It develops 62 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. This high-speed electric motorcycle has a top speed of 100 kmph and gets three riding modes, namely Eco, City, and Havoc. The Oben Rorr EV is claimed to run up to 200 kilometres on a single charge in ideal conditions while it will take around 2 hours to fully juice up its battery pack.

The company says that its new electric motorcycle has been completely developed in India and it is also manufactured locally. In terms of cosmetic appeal, the Oben Rorr does look good. At the front, it gets a circular all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs. It also sports LED turn indicators and an LED taillamp while the triple-tone colour shade looks striking. In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument cluster with connected tech. Moreover, Oben EV aims to launch a new product every 6 months over the next 2 years.

