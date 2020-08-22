New e-scooter launched by IIT Hyderabad start-up: Pure EV ETrance+ priced at Rs 56,999

Pure EV is also in the process of launching the high-speed variant of this model certified by December, which will be launched for Rs 69,999, and will have 90 km on-road range with a top speed of 55 km/h.

Aug 22, 2020

Pure EV, the start-up incubated by IIT Hyderabad, launched an electric scooter called the ETrance+, priced Rs 56,999 (ex-showroom). It has a 1.25 kWh portable battery that gives it 65 km on-road range. Pure EV has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research setup based out of IIT Hyderabad campus, where its R&D team works on core areas of battery thermal management system for the development of long-range and high-performance lithium batteries. The ETrance+ has features such as regenerative braking, eABS and a state-of-charge indicator (shows the percentage of battery capacity). Pure EV is in the process of getting the high-speed variant of this model certified by December, which will be launched for Rs 69,999, and will have 90 km on-road range with a top speed of 55 km/h.

The start-up already has four electric two-wheelers in the market: EPluto 7G, Epluto, Etron+ and Etrance. Pure EV is the electric vehicle vertical of PuREnergy, which is incubated out of IIT Hyderabad and manufactures high-performance lithium batteries. It has access to R&D facilities from IIT Hyderabad and technological support. It has raised funding from VC Nannapaneni, CMD of Natco Pharma, in personal capacity, which puts the start-up at a valuation of $35 million.

