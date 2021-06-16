Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bobber with unique exhaust swooping over rear wheel

Today's feature comes from New Zealand's First European who've come up with Broadwalk Cruiser – a superslick Bobber based on Royal Enfield 650 twin that is sure to turn heads

A beginning of a new style of motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup, the 650 twins offer a whole level of performance and styling compared to what the manufacturer had been indulging in for decades. But one thing that remains as the older crop is how much of an empty canvas they are in terms of customisation. Today’s feature comes from New Zealand’s First European who’ve come up with Broadwalk Cruiser – a superslick Bobber based on an Interceptor 650.

With its nickel-plated frame, girder front end and handcrafted wooden seat, reverse cylinder head incorporating large velocity stacks up front, coupled to a 21” front wheel and 19” rear, this classically styled beauty is sure to stop people in their tracks.

The remarkable build is thanks to Richard who works full time in the First European workshop as Technical Manager. Richard has built numerous custom bikes over recent years and has had some of these bikes photographed and featured by Mark Hawwa’s team at Throttleroll.

The most unique bit on this custom-build is definitely the exhaust pipes swooping over the rear wheel as the rear fender, really. And with such intricacy. The handlebar which matches the overall personality very much is also eye-catchy with a sleek slope on either side.

