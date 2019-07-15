Modified Jawa Forty Two: A classic but cool cafe racer

Jawa Forty Two was launched in India in November last year along with Jawa and Jawa Perak, marking the Czech motorcycle manufacturer's re-entry into the Indian market. Jawa has had an iconic personality in India which wasn't forgotten even after the brand took a long hiatus that began in 1996. Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are apparently sold out until September 2019. But one of the customers who've already got their hands on a Forty Two decided to mold it a bit according to what they like more. Meet the very first customised Jawa Forty Two in India.

A Bengaluru-based customer yearned for a more aggressive appeal for his Forty Two and Bombay Custom Works had just the concept in mind - transforming it into a cafe racer with an all-black treatment.

The black paint job extends from the engine, exhaust to the rims and rear brake hub. The seat layout has been changed along with the rear seat being replaced with a cowl. Front and rear mudguards have been reduced and the LED taillamp has been positioned closer to the frame. The stock handlebar has been replaced with a clip-on unit for a more committed stance.

In terms of powertrain, the Jawa Forty Two remains the same with a 293cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that makes 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets a 280mm disc with a floating calliper and a 153mm drum at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two are currently on sale in India at respective prices of Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the two were closed on 25 December and are expected to resume sometime in September this year.