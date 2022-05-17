Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser unveiled in India: Bookings open

Keeway has unveiled the K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle in India. Bookings for the same are open now for Rs 10,000 while the deliveries will commence by the end of this month.

Hungarian marque Keeway Motorcycles has made its debut in the Indian market with the unveil of not just one or two but three new two-wheelers. The company has introduced a quarter-litre cruiser along with two other scooters, including a maxi-scooter. The new Keeway K-Light 250V is the first cruiser motorcycle in the quarter-litre segment to feature a V-Twin engine. However, the prices for the same will be announced next week.

Powering the new Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser will be a 249cc, V-Twin, air-cooled engine. This motor churns out 18.7 hp of power at 8,500 RPM and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox coupled with a belt drive system. This quarter-litre cruiser gets telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic mono-shock absorber at the rear.

For braking duties, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The K-Light 250V runs on 16-inch tubeless tyres and gets alloy wheels. In terms of features, this cruiser gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and it will be offered in three colours, namely Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Dark Grey. Bookings for the same are now open for Rs 10,000 while the deliveries will commence by the end of this month.

Speaking at the launch event, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, KEEWAY India said, “We are privileged and excited to introduce the young and energetic Hungarian marque “Keeway” to the Indian Market. We at Benelli India have been successfully operating in the uber-competitive Indian mobility market for years.”

He further added, “In our tenure of catering to the unique needs of the Indian motoring enthusiast, we identified a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered and reliably performing mobility products that are attuned to the price and quality conscious Indian buyer. To fulfill this need, we identified Benelli’s youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the right partner for us.”