Kawasaki Ninja 125 & Z125 unveiled at Intermot 2018

2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125Kawasaki is stepping back into the 125cc motorcycle segment after about 25 years with the unveiling of the Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 at the ongoing 2018 Intermot. The new Ninja 125 and Z125 will share the same engine and chassis, with a very different overall package with one being from the sports class and the other a streetfighter. The two look rather very good, with the Ninja 125 having a big bike appeal. These two motorcycles are the new entry-level bikes in Kawasaki's lineup, but will they be launched in India?

We'll get to whether or not India Kawasaki will bring them to India, but before that what do the Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 have on offer? The two are powered by a new single-cylinder water-cooled engine that produces about 15 bhp, with a tuning that Kawasaki says delivers on mid- and top-range.

Kawasaki Ninja 125 picks design inspiration from the Ninja 250SL and Z125 gets it from the Z250SL. Kawasaki have not revealed the full spec sheet of the motorcycles, but they will come with telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. It'll discs at both ends with ABS as standard.

India Kawasaki is in the process of ramping up operations in the country, having recently launched the new 2019 Ninja 300 at Rs 2.98 lakh - a price tag smaller by Rs 62,000 compared to the older version. More and more of Kawasaki models are being assembled in India, which puts a check on their prices which used to run amock earlier.

Besides this, Kawasaki Heavy Industries' motorcycle arm recently announced that it is planning to increase production capacity in India, while also turning the major two-wheeler market into a base for exporting to other emerging international markets such as Latin America and Africa.

Kawasaki also announced that a smaller displacement motorcycle would be launched in India in the coming months. As far as the Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 are concerned, it is most likely the two will remain off limits for the Indian two-wheeler market.

The reason seems rather simple - 125cc performance motorcycles aren't an idea that hasn't mellowed well with Indian buyers. A 125cc motorcycle is expected to be a fuel-efficient commuter that is easy on the pocket, and if Kawasaki Ninja 125 and Z125 were to launch in India, the price would be just under Rs 1 lakh.

However, Kawasaki may be working on a new 200cc motorcycle for developing markets like India. Especially because the Ninja 250 has been missing for our market for years now and the Z50 isn't available either, India Kawasaki might just fill this gap with a 200cc, which most likely would a be a Z series motorcycle.