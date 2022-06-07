Jawa-Yezdi to offer free service assistance to select riders travelling to Ladakh

Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles have announced a service initiative for their Kommuniti members. As part of this initiative, Classic Legends will offer free service assistance to select riders on the way to Ladakh.

Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles, has kickstarted a service initiative for its Kommuniti members. As part of this initiative, the company will offer free service assistance to select riders on the way to Ladakh. Classic Legends has launched a ‘Service is on Us’ program that will offer free service assistance to select riders travelling to Ladakh spanning the major access routes to the region from key parts of the country.

Under this initiative, the Jawa-Yezdi service centres situated in major cities along the route will provide necessary service support to the riders. Moreover, the labour charges for periodic service and running repairs will be complimentary and free of charge. The riders will also be able to avail of a complimentary 26-point general check-up at the Leh service station, where an expert technician will be equipped with essential tools and spares.

Classic Legenda also adds that the RSA policyholders will be eligible for en-route breakdown assistance as per RSA policy guidelines while the non-RSA policyholders will be able to do so on a paid basis. With this initiative, the company aims to offer a comprehensive service cover to riders setting out from almost every corner of the country merging in the NCR to take the two popular routes to Ladakh; one via Chandigarh and Manali and the other via Jammu, Srinagar and Kargil.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends, said, “A ride to one’s dream destination takes a lot of planning, and with this ‘Service is on Us’ initiative, riders from our Kommuniti will have one thing less to worry about – service support throughout the way. This initiative is dedicated to the free-spiritedness of Jawa & Yezdi riders and their quest to explore, and it is our aim to offer them complete peace of mind in terms of service assistance while they are at it.”

