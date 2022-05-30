Jawa-Yezdi Nomads ‘Trail Attack’ off-road training program organised in Pune

Classic Legends recently organized its second ‘Trail Attack’ off-road training and riding program in Pune, Maharashtra. The first edition of this program was held last month near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles, recently kick-started its first-ever off-road training and riding program in India, ‘Trail Attack’, under the Jawa-Yezdi Nomads community initiative. After successfully completing its first edition last month near Bengaluru, the company hosted the second leg for riders in the city of Pune, Maharashtra.

The Pune edition of the ‘Trail Attack’ was held at Prodirt Adventure off-road experience track on Sunday (May 29, 2022) under the guidance of professional riders. It is aimed at helping the riders to learn key advanced riding skills for off-roading and trail riding under the guidance of experienced professionals. The event started with a briefing session by the trainers and the customers later got a chance to put their skills to the test on an off-road track.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The customers can watch out for forthcoming event announcements in their city on Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles’ social media accounts and take part in the event by registering themselves at their nearest dealerships for a nominal fee. Talking about the initiative, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “The Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler are purpose-built motorcycles brought to life with just one intention – to offer the true Yezdi experience to their riders, unadulterated!”

He added, “For our current and potential customers to enjoy and develop sub-culture skills like off-road & trail riding, scrambling, and become better riders overall, the ‘Trail Attack’ program is designed to help them discover the true potential of themselves and their motorcycles and learn to master necessary skills step by step. We aim to arm riders across the country in a similar manner, which is why the second edition is just the start of our phase-wise expansion to reach more cities in the next few months.”

Also Read: 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25, MT-25 launched globally: India launch soon?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.