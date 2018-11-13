Jawa 300cc Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500 vs Classic 350: Expected Price, Power, features compared!

Jawa 300cc Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Mahindra owned Classic legends that will launch the Jawa motorcycles in India, will finally pull the wraps off their upcoming Royal Enfield Rival later this week. We are told that Mahindra will also open the floor for bookings of their new 350cc classic bike this week. Even before it is launched the returning Royal Enfield rival has its work cut out for it, taking on a segment where Royal Enfield almost has a monopoly and strong legacy value. Pricing will be one of the key factors for this motorcycles success, since, Royal Enfield already price their bikes very competitively. Prima Facie the Jawa is expected to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, but a closer look at the spec sheet and expected price regions, it might be better paired with the Classic 500, despite the lack of displacement. We will have a better idea of how this motorcycle fairs against its rivals once we get more details but on the face of it, it seems that it has its work cut out for it.



Jawa 300cc Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Engine Specifications

The Jawa 300 cc motorcycle is powered an all-new single cylinder 293 cc motor, the single cylinder motor is expected to make 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque. In terms of just power, the Jawa is at par with the Classic 500 that makes a similar 27 hp, however, torque is significantly lower with the Classic making about 41 Nm of torque thanks to Royal Enfield signature long stroke motor. Interestingly, the Classic 350 makes about 20 hp from its 350 cc motor, the torque output is closer to the output of the Jawa 300 at 28 Nm of torque. We will get a better understanding of how this power will translate to the performance on the Jawa once we have a weight figure for the Jawa considering that both the Royal Enfield Classic are significantly heavy tipping scales at 192 kg for the 350cc while the 500cc weighs in at 194 kgs. The Jawa one-ups both bikes with a newer six-speed gearbox, where the Royal Enfields both use 5-speed gearboxes. This could be indicative of a higher top-speed for the Jawa 300 cc in comparison to the two.

Jawa 300cc Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Styling

All three of the motorcycles in question, look back to their origins for styling. With headlamp cowls inspired by their predecessors, all three motorcycles share a very similar design in terms of look. The rounded tanks, rounded headlamp cowls. The only major difference between the 3, is the fact that both Royal Enfield Classic get separated seats with a single saddle for the rider, the Jawa, on the hand, employs a single bench for seating. The Jawa will also get a true to the original twin barrel exhaust, in comparison to the single shooter on the Royal Enfield siblings. Like the Royal Enfields’ barrage of special editions, Classic Legends will also offer a number of cosmetic builds around the 300cc Jawa. Thus far they have teased a roadster, modern classic and possibly a scrambler version

Jawa 300cc Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing Expectations

Pricing will be key for the Jawa 300cc, but this will also be where it gets complicated for Classic Legends, who are keen on pricing the motorcycle aggressively. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a floor price of Rs 1.39 lakh, while Classic 500cc retails for Rs 1.70 lakh. The Jawa 300cc is expected to be priced somewhere in between these with an expected floor price of about 1.5 lakh for the base variant. An aggressive price for sure but will it be enough to seriously dent Royal Enfields almost unopposed sales figures.

Jawa 300cc Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Conclusion

From the verge of extinction in the late 2000s, Royal Enfield has staged a strong comeback and turned a company that was once limping through the decade into a tour-de-force in the automotive industry. Like it was in the 1970s. At present, Royal Enfield claims a monopoly when it comes to Classic motorcycles with monthly sales well north of the 40,000 units mark. Proof that the market for classic throwback motorcycles still exists. The big question is will Jawa manage another encore performance of the 70s, enough to worry Royal Enfield. We will have to wait to find out, especially considering that picking the right Classic bike usually is a matter of the heart as opposed to scribblings on paper.